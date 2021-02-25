FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Sign An Executive Order To Outlaw ‘Political Humor’ Directed At His Administration?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an executive order President Joe Biden signed to ban “political humor” directed at his administration.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Biden signing this executive order. It has been fabricated.

Fact Check:

The Federal Register has published 32 executive orders signed by Biden as of press time. In recent days, multiple Facebook users have shared an image that purportedly shows “executive order #58” which the president allegedly signed on Feb. 21.

“Political humor is deemed to be ‘hate speech’ if directed at the Biden/Harris administration, and is banned and outlawed effective immediately forthwith,” the supposed executive order reads. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Sign An Executive Order To Tear Down The US-Mexico Border Wall?)

The image appears to be a hoax. It lacks components that recent, genuine executive orders signed by Biden have, such as a title and the phrase “by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America.”

Furthermore, there is no record of Biden signing an executive order on Feb. 21 or any other date to ban “political humor” directed at his administration. It cannot be found in the Federal Register’s database of Biden’s executive orders or on the White House website.

CNN and MarketWatch have published articles tracking Biden’s executive actions. Neither of those articles includes a ban on “political humor” among the executive orders Biden has signed.

The notion that the pictured executive order is “executive order #58” further adds to its dubiousness. Miriam Vincent, a staff attorney at the Office of the Federal Register, told Check Your Fact in an email that “executive orders are numbered consecutively across administrations.” Former President Donald Trump’s final executive order was labeled EO 13984, while Biden’s first was EO 13985, Vincent explained.

The real EO 58 is not available on the Federal Register’s website. Based on a table of executive orders by president from The American Presidency Project, the real order was likely issued in the 19th century.