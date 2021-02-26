FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say The N-Word During A Recent Speech?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden saying the N-word during a recent speech.

Verdict: False

Transcripts show Biden did not say the racial slur. Rather, he stuttered while saying, “I’m eager.”

Fact Check:

The president on Feb. 19 gave a speech at a virtual meeting of the annual Munich Security Conference, according to NPR. Since then, Facebook posts have falsely alleged Biden, who has had a speech impediment since he was a child, said the N-word slur during his address.

Check Your Fact reviewed two transcripts – one from the White House and one from C-SPAN – and found that he did not say the racial slur. Neither transcript includes the N-word. Instead, Biden stumbled while saying, “I’m eager,” the transcripts show.

“Look, the range of challenges Europe and the United States must take on together is broad and complex,” he said, according to the White House transcript. “And I’m eager to hear – I’m eager to hear – I’m eager to hear next from my good friends and outstanding leaders, Chancellor Merkel, about her thoughts on the way forward together.”

The entire video of his address also shows Biden did not say the racial slur at any point. He can be heard verbally stumbling as he says, “I’m eager.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Cancel $250 Million For Historically Black Colleges And Universities?)

In July 2020, social media users shared an out-of-context video of Biden saying the N-word during a 1985 Senate hearing. Biden was reading a racist comment made by a Louisiana state legislator while questioning a deputy attorney general nominee’s fitness, according to the Associated Press.