FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Sign 52 Executive Orders In One Week?

A viral Facebook post shared over 2,000 times claims President Joe Biden signed 52 executive orders in one week.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Biden signing 52 executive orders in one week. Biden has signed 34 executive orders since taking over as of press time.

Fact Check:

Three types of directives that presidents can use are executive orders, proclamations and memorandums. In Biden’s first few hours as president on Jan. 20, he signed 17 executive orders, proclamations and memorandums, according to The New York Times.

A Feb. 20 Facebook post alleges Biden signed a total of 52 executive orders in one week. “To all of you crying ‘dictator’ for the last 4 years, 52 executive orders in one week. 52,” the post reads. “If you don’t feel deceived, you should.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Sign Blank Executive Orders?)

Biden, however, did not sign 52 executive orders in a single week. By Feb. 20, the date the Facebook post was published, Biden had signed 32 executive orders since taking office, a review of the Federal Register and White House website found.

On Feb. 24, the president also signed two additional executive orders, one aimed at securing critical supply chains and one to revoke actions taken by former President Donald Trump. In total, Biden has signed a total of 34 executive orders at the time of publication, according to The University of California Santa Barbara’s American Presidency Project.

CNN reported that Biden has signed more than 50 presidential actions during his first month as president, with 22 of them being reversals of presidential actions signed by Trump. Some other actions were geared toward immigration, responding to the coronavirus pandemic and racial equity, according to the outlet.

During his first week as president, Biden did sign more executive orders than any other president during the first week of their presidency, according to WUSA 9. Trump, for example, signed 4 executive orders in his first week while Biden signed a total of 22, the outlet reported.