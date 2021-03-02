FACT CHECK: Did Henry Kissinger Make This Statement About ‘The New World Order’?

An image shared on Facebook claims former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said, “Yes, many people will die when the New World Order is established, but it will be a much better world for those who survive.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Kissinger making the statement.

Fact Check:

Kissinger served as Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977, first under President Richard Nixon and later for President Gerald Ford, according to the State Department’s Office of the Historian.

A photo on Facebook appears to show him walking with his wife Nancy Kissinger in the White House. Overlaying the image is a quote attributed to him: “Yes, many people will die when the New World Order is established, but it will be a much better world for those who survive.”

The New World Order is a conspiracy theory that references a supposed “single, global authoritarian government” run by the world’s most wealthy and powerful people, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Did Henry Kissinger Declare Trump ‘The One True Leader In World Affairs’?)

There is no record of Kissinger making the comment. Check Your Fact searched speeches, articles and interviews on Kissinger’s website but found no instances of the statement. It is also absent from a digital collection of speeches and statements Kissinger made during his time at the State Department archived by the Gerald Ford Presidential Library.

An internet search by Check Your Fact didn’t turn up a single credible report of Kissinger making the statement in question either. Kissinger’s press officer, Jessica LePorin, told Check Your Fact, “He has never said that sentence or anything like it on any media or anywhere else.”

Kissinger did write an April 2020 opinion article in the Wall Street Journal arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic would permanently alter the world order, but he did not say, “many people will die when the New World Order is established, but it will be a much better world for those who survive.” His August 2014 Wall Street Journal essay, adapted from his book “World Order,” likewise didn’t contain the alleged quote in the Facebook post.

This isn’t the first time Kissinger has been the subject of a misattributed quote on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a false rumor that he called former President Donald Trump “the one true leader in world affairs.”