FACT CHECK: Did Klaus Schwab Tweet That The World Economic Forum And The Biden Administration Are Working To Ensure ‘Most People Will Survive The Coming Food Shortages’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), saying the organization is working with the Biden administration to “ensure that most people will survive the coming food shortage.”

Verdict: False

Schwab did not actually send the alleged tweet.

Fact Check:

The WEF is an international, non-governmental organization that “engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas,” according to a mission statement on its website. An image on Facebook appears to show a screen grab of a tweet from Schwab, its founder, reading: “The World Economic Forum are working with the Biden Administration to ensure that most people will survive the coming food shortages. Citizens that have up-to-date vaccination documents will receive regular packages of plant-based protein products.”

While the Twitter account that shared the tweet features Schwab’s image as the profile picture, the account is unverified and there is no evidence it is actually affiliated with him. A search of Schwab’s verified Twitter account, @ProfKlausSchwab, turned up no results for the tweet. Nor did it show up in archived versions of Schwab’s Twitter account. An internet search didn’t turn up any media reports of Schwab sending the message or there being food shortages, either.

“That’s a fake twitter account,” said Alem Tedeneke, a spokesperson for the WEF, in an email to Check Your Fact. The account has since been suspended. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Joe Biden And Others Violating COVID-19 Guidelines At His Birthday Party Last Week?)

The statements within the tweet likewise appear to be inaccurate. Check Your Fact found no evidence to substantiate the claim that the government will be providing food to those with “up-to-date vaccination documents” to help them survive the food shortages. While a November 2020 report from the WEF found that “COVID-19 could double the number of people experiencing food insecurity globally,” there is no mention of only giving vaccinated people food packages, as the tweet suggests.

“There is no truth in that statement,” said Tedeneke when asked about the claim that the WEF is working with the Biden administration to “ensure that most people will survive the coming food shortages.”

President Joe Biden has addressed the increased level of food insecurity in the U.S. and has called on Congress to “ensure all Americans, regardless of background, have access to healthy, affordable groceries,” according to his “American Rescue Plan.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.