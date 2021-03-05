FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Donald Trump Making A Surprise Visit To Switzerland In March 2021

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows former President Donald Trump making a surprise visit to Switzerland on March 2, 2021.

Verdict: False

The footage actually shows Trump arriving in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018 to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

The March 2 video, which claims to be a live stream, shows Trump exiting the presidential helicopter Marine One after it lands in Davos, Switzerland. “Donald Trump Surprise Visit to Switzerland 02.03.2021,” the video’s caption reads. The 19-minute long video was also shared on YouTube on March 1 with the title, “Donald Trump Surprise Visit to Switzerland.”

Trump did not, however, make a “surprise visit” to Switzerland on March 2. An internet search by Check Your Fact found no credible media report of Trump leaving the U.S. at any time between the end of his presidential term on Jan. 20 and March 4. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Trump Speaking To The Military In January 2021?)

Check Your Fact found similar footage showing the first almost three minutes of the “live stream” posted on YouTube on Jan. 25, 2018, by Marcel Anderwert, a reporter for the Swiss broadcasting company Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF). The YouTube video’s caption credited the footage to SRF and said it showed Trump landing in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018.

Trump travelled to Davos in January 2018 to attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting there, NPR reported. Trump attended the event again in January 2020. Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of WEF said in a January interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag that he probably wouldn’t invite the former president to the meeting again.

“I’d have to go into a quiet room and think about it,” Schwab said. “If I came out, the answer would probably be: No.”