FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Real Sea Turtle ‘Living In The Waters Of The Atlantic Ocean’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a small, blue sea turtle that is allegedly “living in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Verdict: False

The image shows a glass turtle pendant created by an artist, not a real sea turtle.

Fact Check:

Multiple Facebook users have shared the close-up image along with a caption that alleges, “This is not ceramics, but a small turtle living in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. She was shown to tourists by a Panamanian diver and then released back.” Featured in the picture is what appears to be a small, blue turtle resting in a person’s hand.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that such a sea turtle exists in nature. It does not resemble any of the sea turtle species listed on the Sea Turtle Conservancy’s website, and Check Your Fact didn’t find any media reports to corroborate the post’s claim about the Panamanian diver.

A reverse image search revealed the pictured turtle is actually a glass pendant created by the artist Paul Katherman several years ago. The image was shared in May 2014 on Katherman’s Instagram account @paulietwofingers, which is associated with the glass art vendor Katherman Glass.

“First turtle made in the new studio,” the caption reads. “Available. Message me. Flower SeaTurtle $90 plus $5 shipping.” (RELATED: Is This A Photo Of The Woman Who ‘Posed For The Statue Of Liberty’?)

Other ornate glass turtle pendants can be found on the Katherman Glass website. The family-run business did not respond to a request for comment.