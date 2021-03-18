FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Banner Urging Sara Duterte-Carpio To Run For President?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a banner urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, to run for president.

Verdict: False

The banner of Duterte-Carpio has been superimposed onto the image.

Fact Check:

The Philippines will have a presidential election in May 2022, and Duterte-Carpio has been floated as a potential presidential candidate, according to CNN Philippines. Duterte, the current president, has maintained that his daughter will not be running for the position, The Manila Times reported.

The Facebook image appears to show a “Run Sara Run” campaign banner on a truck in the ruins of Marawi City in the Philippines, on the island of Mindanao. Marawi City was placed under siege by hundreds of ISIS-aligned militants in 2017 before their defeat by Philippine security forces, according to The Associated Press.

The campaign banner has been superimposed onto the truck in the Facebook image. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the original photo showing a truck without the banner published in a Rappler article in 2017. The photo appears to show Duterte’s convoy entering Marawi City in 2017.

“President Rodrigo Duterte’s convoy enters a conflict zone in Marawi City on October 2, 2017, to lead the inauguration of the Bahay Pag-asa Project,” reads the image’s description. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Threaten To ‘Cancel All Visas Issued In The ‘Philippines’?)

The image was also published in an October 2017 article by The Guardian bearing the headline, “New York terrorist plot suspect a surgeon from Philippines Isis hotbed,” and in an article by GMA News Online titled, “Duterte makes 6th visit to Marawi.”

A December 2020 Pulse Asia survey found that Duterte-Carpio had about 26 percent support for a potential presidential bid, according to Rappler.