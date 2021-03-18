FACT CHECK: No, This Photo Does Not Show A ‘PsyOp’ White House Event Filmed In Atlanta

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a White House event being staged and filmed at actor Tyler Perry’s film studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

Verdict: False

The pictured event took place at the White House in the District of Columbia. The building that can be seen in the background is the Eisenhower Executive Office building, not an Atlanta football stadium.

Fact Check:

Facebook users have recently been sharing a picture showing Vice President Kamala Harris speaking from behind a podium in what appears to be the White House Rose Garden while President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stand nearby. Some users claimed in the captions accompanying the photo that “this psyop was filmed in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios.”

“The stadium in the background was the former Turner stadium that was used by the Atlanta Braves and is now used by Georgia State University…isn’t this fun?” one such Facebook caption reads. “I would love to know who leaked this photo…you can’t get in there.” (RELATED: Was Joe Biden’s March 11 Coronavirus Speech Pre-Recorded?)

The pictured event was a ceremony celebrating the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act that, according to NBC News, took place in the White House Rose Garden March 12. Photos taken at the Washington event and available through Getty Images show Harris, Pelosi and Schumer in the same clothes they can be seen wearing in the Facebook post’s image.

The building in the background that the post claims is a “stadium” is actually the Eisenhower Executive Office building, which is located next to the West Wing of the White House, according to the Obama White House’s archived website. Georgia State University’s home football stadium, currently known as Center Parc Stadium, is located in Atlanta over four miles away from Tyler Perry Studios by car, according to Google Maps.

Tyler Perry Studios hosted a Democratic presidential primary debate in November 2019, according to The Washington Post. Biden and Harris, both candidates at the time, participated in that debate, the outlet reported.