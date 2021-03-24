FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Recently Gain 19 Million Twitter Followers In Just Two Days?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden gained 19 million Twitter followers in two days.

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact didn’t find any record of Biden gaining 19 million Twitter followers in two days. He has gained about 1 million Twitter followers in the past 30 days, according to data from the social media analytics website Social Blade.

Fact Check:

The claim that Biden gained 19 million Twitter followers in just two days has circulated recently on Facebook. This particular March 22 Facebook post reads, “Wow! Joe Biden’s Twitter followers just increased by 19 million in 2 days! At what point do we acknowledge the blatant manipulation that’s happening all over this ‘administration’? Really, they’re not even trying to hide it.”

The post appears to be referencing Biden’s personal Twitter account, @JoeBiden, since his other account, @POTUS, only has about 9.4 million followers. Biden’s personal Twitter account has over 29.5 million followers at the time of publication. (RELATED: Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lose 48 Million Twitter Followers After Endorsing Joe Biden For President?)

Check Your Fact reviewed archived versions of Biden’s Twitter profile from March 18 to March 22 and found no record of him gaining 19 million followers in a two-day span. His follower count was 29.6 million on March 18, 19 and 20, archived versions of his Twitter page on the Wayback Machine show. On March 21 and March 22, he had over 29.7 million followers, according to the Wayback Machine.

Data on Social Blade, a social media analytics website, shows Biden’s Twitter follower count has remained over 29 million followers since at least March 11. As of press time, Biden has gained around 1 million followers in the past 30 days, according to Social Blade.

Biden gained 15 million followers between the Nov. 3 presidential election and early February, Newsweek reported. Social Blade follower data shows his personal Twitter account gained over 8.5 million followers in the month of November 2020, over 1.7 million in December 2020, over 4.9 million in January 2021 and over 1.9 million in February 2021.