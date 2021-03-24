FACT CHECK: Is Netflix Removing All Christian Movies By March 31?

A post shared on Facebook claims Netflix is removing all Christian movies by March 31.

Verdict: False

There is no indication in Netflix’s press releases that the streaming platform is removing all Christian movies by that date, and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed it is not doing so. The platform is releasing a faith-based romance musical on March 26.

Fact Check:

The March 19 Facebook post calls for people to boycott the online streaming platform, saying, “NETFLIX IS REMOVING ALL CHRISTIAN MOVIES BY MARCH 31ST! BOYCOTT!!!!” (RELATED: Was Netflix CEO Kim Martin Morrow Arrested On Child Pornography Charges?)

While Vulture reported at least one Christian movie, “God’s Not Dead” will be leaving the platform March 31, there is no evidence that Netflix is planning to remove all Christian movies. Netflix is also removing other non-Christian popular films and shows such as “Weeds” and “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” at the end of the month, according to Vulture’s list.

Check Your Fact searched a list of Netflix’s press releases and found no mention of Christian movies being taken down by the end of March. If Netflix was removing all Christian movies, media outlets would likely have reported on it, but an internet search on Google and DuckDuckGo did not show any reports corroborating the Facebook post’s claim.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that claims of the streaming service removing all Christian movies were inaccurate. Furthermore, the platform is coming out with “A Week Away,” a faith-based romance musical that takes place at a Christian summer camp on March 26, according to a description on its website.

The claim may originate from a March 2016 article published by the satire website NewsThump bearing the headline, “Netflix to remove all Christian content after complaints from Muslims.” While NewsThump clearly discloses the satirical nature of its content, stating, “NewsThump is a satirical and spoof news website,” it appears some social media users are recirculating the claim without such context.