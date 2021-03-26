FACT CHECK: Is Disneyland Enforcing A ‘No Scream’ Policy On Its Roller Coasters?

An image shared on Facebook claims Disneyland is enforcing a “no scream” policy on its roller coasters.

Verdict: False

Disneyland’s reopening guidelines do not mention a “no scream” policy. The California Attractions and Parks Association’s (CAPA) “Responsible Reopening Plan” recommends requiring face covering usage and modified seating patterns on amusement park rides to “mitigate the effects of shouting,” not banning shouting.

Fact Check:

Disneyland Resort in California recently announced on its website that it plans to open on April 30 its two theme parks, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, after being closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To comply with state public health guidelines, the parks will have a limited capacity and implement various safety measures, including “operational changes for physical distancing” and “enhanced cleanliness procedures,” according to the Disneyland website.

Some social media users shared an image that claims one of the safety measures being implemented is a “no scream” policy on Disneyland roller coasters. This particular Facebook post appears to show a photo of a television news report, which includes bullet points that say “New ‘no scream’ policy on roller coasters” and “Disneyland enforcing policy.”

There is, however, no mention of any “no scream” policy in the reopening guidelines published on Disneyland’s website. While some news outlets initially reported that California theme parks may be required to implement a “no scream” policy for rides, they later corrected the stories to clarify that was not the case. (RELATED: Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek In Jail For Abusing Children?)

The claim appears to have stemmed from confusion about part of the “Responsible Reopening Plan” published by CAPA, a trade group that represents the state’s amusement park industry. One part of CAPA’s plan offers guidance on how to meet criteria from the California government’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

For the state’s criteria about the “ability to limit activities that are known to cause increased spread” such as “singing, shouting, heavy breathing,” CAPA recommended amusement parks require “face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns” to “mitigate the effects of shouting.” Guests “generally face in one direction” on rides, CAPA also noted.

When asked about the supposed “no scream” policy, a Disneyland spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a series of tweets from CAPA.

To clear up some confusing reports in the press… At no point has CAPA recommended limiting or prohibiting yelling or screaming on amusement park rides as a way to mitigate transmission of COVID-19. (1/8) — CA Attractions & Parks Assoc. (@CaAttractions) March 19, 2021

CAPA released the following statement to address this confusion: “California’s amusement parks are excited to reopen responsibly under the recently released state guidance for the amusement park industry. These guidelines do not require parks to prohibit screaming. (2/8) — CA Attractions & Parks Assoc. (@CaAttractions) March 19, 2021

“At no point has CAPA recommended limiting or prohibiting yelling or screaming on amusement park rides as a way to mitigate transmission of COVID-19,” CAPA said in one tweet.