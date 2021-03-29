FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Ships Waiting In The Suez Canal While It Was Blocked In March 2021?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows hundreds of vessels waiting to sail through Egypt’s Suez Canal during its recent blockage by a cargo ship.

Verdict: False

The video was posted on LinkedIn in February, about a month before the cargo ship became stuck in the Suez Canal.

Fact Check:

The Ever Given, a container ship operated by the Taiwan-based company Evergreen Marine, ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23, BBC News reported. The vessel blocked the canal for multiple days, forcing hundreds of other ships to wait to sail through, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Did Arab News Report That A Specific Female Captain Was Involved In The Suez Canal Incident?)

In recent days, Facebook users have been sharing a video filmed from a plane that shows many large ships floating in a body of water, with one user on March 28 claiming it depicts an “aerial view of a few of the 369 vessels backed up waiting to go through the Suez Canal.” The video also went viral on Twitter accompanied by similar claims.

However, the video predates the Ever Given’s blockage of the Suez Canal by about a month. A longer version of the video was posted on LinkedIn in February, meaning it is impossible for the video to show ships waiting to pass through the Suez Canal after the cargo vessel became stuck on March 23.

The LinkedIn user who posted it in February said in the caption that the scene in the video was witnessed on a flight from Chittagong to Dhaka, both of which are located in Bangladesh. Check Your Fact reached out to the LinkedIn user for additional comment and will update if a response is provided.

“Fascinating site witnessed early hours yesterday while on a short flight from Port City Chittagong to Dhaka,” the user wrote in the LinkedIn post. “Because of current global context and due to less bb imports most of lighter barges become unemployed and anchored. for sure they are not maintaining social distances as it appears!”

The Suez Canal reopened after the Ever Given was successfully refloated on Monday, according to NBC News. Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said over 100 ships were expected to travel through the canal by early Tuesday, Reuters reported.