FACT CHECK: Did Kanye West Buy Spotify?

A post shared on Facebook claims rapper Kanye West purchased the music-streaming service Spotify.

Verdict: False

West did not purchase Spotify. The rumor appears to stem from an article published on April Fools’ Day.

Fact Check:

An April 2 Facebook post purports West, who has a net worth of around $1.8 billion as of April 6, Forbes magazine reported, purchased Spotify. (RELATED: ‘Book Of Yeezus’ – Did Kanye West Publish A Bible That Replaces ‘God’ With His Name?)

There is no record, however, of West making such a purchase. Spotify became a publicly-traded company in 2018, Business Insider reported, and as of April 6 has a market capitalization of over $54 billion, which is far more than West’s total net worth. The company’s co-founders Martin Lorentzon and Daniel Ek own 12 percent and 9 percent of its stock shares respectively as of press time, according to Forbes.

Check Your Fact searched through Spotify’s press releases, but found no mention of the rapper buying the music-streaming platform. Nor did West make any mention of the purchase in any of his verified social media posts. A wider internet search further found no media reporting of Spotify being sold.

The claim that West bought Spotify may stem from an April 1 article bearing the headline, “Kanye West Uses New Billionaire Wealth to Acquire Spotify,” published on the website ThisSongIsSick. The article appears to have been posted as an April Fools’ Day prank, calling West “Kanye West-Kardashian,” and claiming, “he walked in the office with a mission to delete every song but his.”

The article’s comedic references to lyrics from West’s songs and its April Fools’ Day appearance indicate that it was a joke, though some social media users have been sharing the information seemingly believing it to be genuine.