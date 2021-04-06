FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Robber Shot By ‘Every Customer’ In A Texas Convenience Store?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a man who robbed a convenience store in Texas and was subsequently shot by “every customer inside the store.”

Verdict: False

The image shows a 2017 incident involving a robbery suspect and plainclothes military police that occurred in Brazil.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post, which has been shared over 5,300 times, features a still that appears to have been taken from security camera footage. It shows three men inside a shop pointing guns at a fourth person lying on the ground.

“Man uses a gun to rob a Texas convenience store,” reads text above the image. “Man was shot by every customer inside the store.” (RELATED: Is Texas Finishing The Southern Border Wall Through Operation Lone Star?)

However, the incident depicted in the image did not occur in the U.S. A reverse image search of the still frame revealed it actually shows an attempted robber who was shot by plainclothes military police officers in Brazil in 2017.

The Brazilian news outlet G1 Goiás published the security camera footage of the incident in a June 1, 2017 article with a headline that translates to “Minor is killed by plainclothes police when robbing Itumbiara pharmacy; watch video.” Itumbiara is a municipality in the Brazilian state of Goiás.

In the security camera footage, a person enters the store and points a gun at the clerk before being shot by someone else in the store. The suspect, who G1 Goiás identified as a 17-year-old, died during the incident, which involved four plainclothes military police officers, according to the Brazilian news outlet.

UOL News and Diário De Goiás, two other Brazilian news outlets, also reported on the attempted robbery in the Itumbiara pharmacy. It’s unclear whether the 17-year-old was shot by more than one of the plainclothes military police officers who were at the store at the time.

While the image in the Facebook post was not taken in Texas, there have been incidents in which Texas residents have thwarted robberies. For instance, a licensed Texas handgun carrier shot and killed one of three suspects in an attempted robbery at a home cookout last year, according to Fox News.

In Brazil, gun ownership has increased under President Jair Bolsonaro, who loosened the country’s gun laws, according to The New York Times.