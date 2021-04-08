FACT CHECK: Were The ‘Bones Of Children’ Found On Jeffrey Epstein’s Island?

A Facebook post claims the “bones of children” were found on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence children’s bones were discovered on the island.

Fact Check:

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell from an apparent suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges. A lawsuit filed by U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George, states that some of his alleged sex trafficking crimes reportedly took place on Little St. James, an island Epstein owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to Business Insider.

Now, some social media users have been claiming that the “bones of CHILDREN have been found on Epstein’s Island.” (RELATED: Image Claims Adam Schiff Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Island 78 Times)

There is no evidence, however, that children’s bones were found on the island. The FBI and New York Police Department raided Little St. James on Aug. 12, 2019, and seized several computers, according to CNBC. Several other news outlets, including NBC News, Business Insider and the Chicago Tribune, also reported on the raid, and none mentioned human remains being found on the island.

NBC News New York published drone footage from YouTube showing law enforcement officers entering Epstein’s house on the island. The footage does not appear to show law enforcement finding human remains.

The allegation that children’s bones were found on the island appears to stem from an August 2019 article titled “FBI Divers Recover Human Bones In Waters Off Epstein ‘Orgy Island’ As ‘Deep State’ Meltdown Accelerates,” published by the website What Does It Mean, a self-described “American Resistance Information Website.” The website has previously published misinformation, including the allegation that Barack Obama was in the process of purchasing a vacation home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a claim that was debunked by FactCheck.org.