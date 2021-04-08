FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Tom Hanks Wearing A ‘Take Me To Greece’ Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows actor Tom Hanks wearing a “Take Me to Greece” shirt.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original photo, Hanks is wearing a soccer jersey that makes no references to Greece.

Featured in the image is Hanks, the actor known for roles in films such as “Cast Away” and “Saving Private Ryan,” wearing what appears to be a blue shirt with a Greek flag-patterned donkey. The expression “Take me to Greece” is also seemingly printed on the shirt.

The image being shared has been digitally altered, a reverse image search revealed. In the original photo, Hanks wears a US Women’s National Soccer Team jersey. He posted it on his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts in June 2015.

Fake turf or not, I’m full Bosom Buds if coach Ellis needs me. No yellow cards! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4eT5cYzmjD — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 29, 2015

“Fake turf or not, I’m full Bosom Buds if coach Ellis needs me. No yellow cards! Hanx,” the actor tweeted along with the photo. (RELATED: Did Tom Hanks Die From COVID-19?)

The “fake turf” mentioned in Hanks’ tweet references the artificial turf used during the 2015 Women’s World Cup tournament that some players objected to. “Bosom Buds” seems to refer to the 1980s sitcom “Bosom Buds.” Hanks and actor Peter Scolari starred in that sitcom as men who “must disguise themselves as women to live in the one apartment they can afford,” according to the show’s description on IMDb.

This isn’t the first time social media users have shared a doctored version of the photo depicting Hanks wearing the soccer jersey. In October 2020, Check Your Fact debunked an altered picture of Hanks’ shirt that expressed support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights and women’s rights, among other movements.