FACT CHECK: Is Georgia Removing All Coca-Cola Products From All State-Owned Buildings?

A viral Facebook post shared over 1,000 times claims Georgia is removing Coca-Cola products from all state-owned buildings.

Verdict: False

While a few state lawmakers asked for Coca-Cola to be removed from their offices, there is no evidence Georgia will be removing Coke products from all state-owned buildings.

Fact Check:

James Quincey, the CEO of Coca-Cola, issued a statement April 1 saying the recent Georgia election law was “unacceptable” and a “step backwards.” The election law instituted new ID requirements for absentee ballots, expanded early voting for primary and general elections and put restrictions on the distribution of food and beverages in and near polling places, among other measures, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Now, a viral April 6 Facebook post claims Georgia is “removing Coke from all state owned buildings.” (RELATED: Does Georgia’s New Election Law Make It It Illegal For A Grandchild To Drop Off A Grandparent’s Absentee Ballot?)

There is, however, no evidence that Coke is being removed from all Georgia government-owned buildings. Check Your Fact searched Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s website but found no evidence of an announcement of Coca-Cola products being removed in all state-owned buildings. A search of Kemps’ verified social media accounts also turned up no mention of Coca-Cola products being removed. Nor did the Georgia House of Representatives website or Twitter account make any such statement.

The claim may stem from a letter penned by a group of eight state lawmakers to the Georgia Beverage Association asking for the removal of Coca-Cola products from their offices, according to The Hill.

“Unfortunately, upon the passage of ‘Election Integrity Act of 2021’, your company has made the conscious decision to perpetuate a national dialogue which seeks to intentionally mislead the citizens of Georgia and deepen a divide in our great State,” the letter reads, in part. The lawmakers further stated: “Given Coke’s choice to cave into the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products be removed from our office suites immediately.”

Coca-Cola spokesperson Ann Moore confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the claims of products being removed from all state buildings are not true.

“There was one office suite of Georgia legislators who asked to have our products removed, which has been covered accurately by media,” Moore said. “The beverages were complimentary – we offer them to lawmakers to provide to their constituents when they visit their representatives’ offices.”