FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Jill Biden Modeling A Black Dress And Cheetah Print Jacket?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows first lady Jill Biden modeling a black dress and cheetah print jacket.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered to superimpose Biden’s head over the original model’s.

Fact Check:

The first lady was photographed wearing patterned tights earlier this month, sparking an online conversation about her wardrobe choice, Glamour reported. (RELATED: Viral Post Makes False Claim About Joe And Jill Biden’s Relationship)

In the following days, an image appearing to show Biden modeling a black dress, patterned tights, gloves and a cheetah print jacket started circulating online. The caption of one such post also attempts to suggest that her husband is not actually the president, despite Congress affirming his Electoral College victory and him being inaugurated.

Some Facebook users seemingly believed it was a genuine photo of Biden: one user commented, “She needs to dress as our First Lady, more as a higher class women (sic),” while another said in part, “Yes this is Jill Biden.” However, the image is doctored.

The unaltered photo can be found on Amazon, where it shows an unidentified model wearing an 80s-style Halloween costume, a reverse image search revealed. In the edited photo, Biden’s face has been superimposed over the model’s, and wrinkles and age spots appear to have been added to the arms.

The watermark visible in the image indicates it was first published on PatriotRetort.com, a website that describes itself as publishing “conservative commentary and satire.”

This isn’t the first time social media users have mistaken a fake image that originated as satire as genuine. Check Your Fact recently debunked a fabricated Time Magazine cover featuring assistant health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine that was created by the satirical Facebook page The United Spot.