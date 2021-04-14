FACT CHECK: Is North Carolina Murder Suspect Dejywan Floyd The Younger Brother Of George Floyd?

An image shared on Facebook claims Dejywan Floyd, a North Carolina man recently arrested in connection to a murder, is the younger brother of George Floyd.

Verdict: False

There is no indication Dejywan Floyd is the younger brother of George Floyd.

Fact Check:

Dejywan Floyd, a 29-year-old North Carolina man, was arrested April 1 by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the March 25 “road rage” shooting that left 47-year-old Pennsylvanian Julie Eberly dead, according to the sheriff’s office. Now, a meme widely shared on social media is alleging the man is the younger brother of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last year after an officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

“Why isn’t this on the NEWS Channels?” reads the post. “George Floyd’s younger brother, Dejywan Floyd, has been arrested in North Carolina for a ‘road rage’ shooting of a white couple, killing the mother of six sitting in the passenger seat.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show George Floyd Alive At His Own Funeral?)

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence the two men are brothers. George Floyd’s obituary lists three brothers (Terrence, Philonise and Rodney) and three sisters (Zsa-Zsa, LaTonya and Bridgett), as well as two stepsisters and two stepbrothers, none of whom are named Dejywan. There is no mention of a brother named Dejywan Floyd in George Floyd’s obituary or in any of the public statements made by George Floyd’s siblings.

“This is not accurate,” a spokesperson for the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, which was founded by George Floyd’s family, said about the post’s claim in an email to Check Your Fact. “We have shared that the man in the picture is not related to George in any capacity.”

“We have no information at all to confirm this is true,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also told Check Your Fact via email. “We have seen the rumor ourselves. The last name Floyd is very common in our county and surrounding area.”

Dejywan Floyd has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with Eberly’s death, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for George Floyd’s family, did not respond to a request for comment.