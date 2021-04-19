FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show ‘The Simpsons’ Predicting Prince Philip’s Death?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a scene from “The Simpsons” in which a character predicts the date of Prince Philip’s death.

Verdict: False

In the scene and episode depicted in the Facebook post, Prince Philip is not mentioned at any point.

Fact Check:

Some fans believe the animated comedy series “The Simpsons” has accurately predicted various events before they occurred. Now, Facebook users are sharing an image that allegedly depicts the show predicting the April 9 death of Prince Philip, the husband of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The Facebook image shows two screen grabs from an episode of “The Simpsons.” In the top screen grab, the character Homer Simpson sits at a bar with another character who, according to the alleged subtitles, said, “Prince Philip died at 9am, 9th of April, the 99th day of the year, at age 99.” The bottom screen grab shows the man being taken away by armed men, one of whom says, “You’re under arrest for attempted conspiracy.”

“I wanna know who the hell writes The Simpsons ….. they’ve done it again!” one Facebook user sharing the image commented.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact determined the images stem from “The Trouble with Trillions,” the 20th episode of season nine. However, a review of the entirety of the episode on Disney+, as well as the episode’s transcript, showed Prince Philip is not mentioned at any point.

In “The Trouble with Trillions,” Homer is forced to “spy for the IRS after an audit,” according to plot synopsis on IMDb. The scene shown in the Facebook image occurs about eight minutes into the episode, when Homer is sitting in Moe’s Tavern with a character named Charlie, who states, “My militia has a secret plan… to beat up all sorts of government officials. That’ll teach ’em to drag their feet on high definition TV!”

Authorities then burst into the tavern and dragged Charlie away, saying, “You’re under arrest for conspiracy!” (RELATED: Did ‘The Simpsons’ Depict Donald Trump In A Casket?)

Another online rumor alleges “The Simpsons” also predicted the date of the prince’s death in the 1995 episode “Home Sweet Homediddly-Dum-Doodily.” In The News, a “The Simpsons” fan blog, claimed that during the episode, Maggie Simpson randomly tells Bart and Lisa Simpson that “Prince Phillip will die on April 9, 2021,” a line that was supposedly replaced in subsequent airings. Antonia Coffman, a spokesperson for the show, confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that this claim is “fabricated.”

This is not the first time social media users have erroneously claimed “The Simpsons” predicted an event before it happened. In January, Check Your Fact debunked claims that it foretold a shirtless man wearing a horned fur hat would storm the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.