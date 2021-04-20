FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show The Zambezi River In Zambia Forming The Shape Of A Woman

An image shared on Facebook over 3,000 times purportedly shows an aerial shot of the Zambezi River in the shape of a woman.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows a painting created by a Russian artist, not a photo of the Zambezi River.

Fact Check:

The Zambezi River is the fourth-longest river in Africa and is home to Victoria Falls, according to Zambia Tourism. The river flows through several countries, starting in Zimbabwe and exiting through Mozambique.

Now, a viral image shows what appears to be an aerial shot of a river resembling the profile of a woman. “This is Zambezi river. Zambia,” reads the image’s caption. “Looks like a woman.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show Vladimir Putin’s House In Sochi, Russia)

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is actually a painting, not a photograph of the Zambezi River, according to its listing on ArtOnline.ru. The painting was created by Russian artist Natalia Borisovna Livitchuk in 2016, and its title translates to “Appeasement.” The artist’s profile page on ArtOnline.ru states she graduated from the Latvian Academy of Arts in 1987.

The painting can also be found on the website Gallerix, the self-described “largest online art gallery in Russian language internet.” It likewise appears on the Russian website Social Network for Creative People. The painting’s various listings make no mention of the Zambezi river serving as the source of inspiration behind the work.

Numerous photographs of various parts of the Zambezi River can be found on Getty Images.