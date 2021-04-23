FACT CHECK: Did LeBron James Say, ‘A Girl Can’t Even Stab Her Friends Anymore’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James said, “We’re at the point where a girl can’t even stab her friends.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence James made this statement. The quote originated from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

A 16-year-old Black teenager, Ma’Khia Bryant, was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, after footage of the incident showed she charged two young women with a knife, CNN reported. The next day, James tweeted in connection to the fatal shooting, including a photo of a police officer with the caption, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” according to ESPN. James later deleted the tweet claiming it was “being used to create more hate.”

Now, some social media users are claiming James said, “We’re At The Point Where A Girl Can’t Even Stab Her Friends Anymore.” (RELATED: Did LeBron James Tell The NBA, ‘Dump The Anthem Or I’ll Quit’?)

There is, however, no record of James making the statement attributed to him in the Facebook post. The quote does not appear on any of his verified social media accounts. A search of the Lakers’ “News and Media” section on its website likewise turned up no results of James making the comment. Had James said the quote, major media outlets would have reported on it, yet none appear to have done so.

The quote stems from an article published on the website The Glorious American, which describes itself as “Satire for the right. And the wrong.” While the website features a clear disclaimer that the article is satirical, the Facebook post does not, seeming to pass the quote off as genuine.

This is not the first time James has been the subject of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral image allegedly showing him wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words, “We Die, Y’all Silent.”