FACT CHECK: Did The Chicago Police Department Tweet, ‘We Are All Derek Chauvin’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows the Chicago Police Department tweeting, “We are all Derek Chauvin.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of the Chicago Police Department tweeting the statement. A Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Check Your Fact the department did not send the tweet.

Fact Check:

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted last week of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, CNN reported. Video of the incident in which Floyd died showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, according to The New York Times.

Amid the announcement of the jury’s verdict, an image of an alleged Chicago Police Department tweet saying “We are all Derek Chauvin” circulating widely on social media platforms. The purported tweet includes a picture of Chauvin that appears to be from the day he was found guilty.

There is, however, no record of the Chicago Police Department sending the tweet from its verified Twitter account. A search of the police department’s account turned up no matches for the tweet. Such a tweet would likely prompt coverage from major media outlets, yet none could be found.

The supposed screen grab does not include a timestamp, retweets, likes or replies. Check Your Fact also didn’t find any iterations of the image on social media that included a link to the purported tweet, further adding to its dubiousness.

Officer Anthony Spicuzza, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department, told Check Your Fact via email that the department “did not send that tweet.” (RELATED: Was Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Killed In Prison?)

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced in June of this year, according to CNBC.