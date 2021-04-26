FACT CHECK: Is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Resigning?

An image shared on Facebook claims Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is resigning.

Verdict: False

The City of Chicago has not announced Lightfoot will resign as of press time. Lightfoot denied the rumor in an April 18 Twitter thread.

Fact Check:

Lightfoot has served as the mayor of Chicago since 2019, according to The New York Times. The claim that she is resigning started circulating after activists called for her resignation following the release of video of the fatal March 29 police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, CBS Chicago reported.

The image shows a screen grab of an Instagram post containing a post claiming Lightfoot would resign from her position “tomorrow.” This particular image was shared on April 18. (RELATED: Will Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Ban The Sale Of Alcohol Starting In April?)

However, the City of Chicago has not put out a press release saying Lightfoot intends to resign as of press time. Nor has Lightfoot expressed that she plans to do such a thing on her verified Twitter account. If she had publicly indicated she intends to resign, it would have been reported by major media outlets.

In an April 18 Twitter thread addressing what she called “homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors,” Lightfoot said she would continue serving as Chicago’s mayor.

5/ I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people’s work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) April 18, 2021

“I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people’s work,” she tweeted in part. “The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported last week that the claim about Lightfoot resigning circulated widely on Twitter, where former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green and other users shared the claim. Green later deleted his tweet and said in a subsequent post that he was “sorry I helped by saying she’s resigning.”