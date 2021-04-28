FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi Thank Millions Of Babies For Sacrificing Themselves For Women’s Rights?

An image shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked millions of babies for sacrificing themselves for women’s rights.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Pelosi making the statement. The claim appears to originate from a satire website.

Fact Check:

The April 26 Facebook post features an image of Pelosi speaking into a microphone outside while surrounded by other people. Text above the image reads, “Pelosi Thanks Millions Of Babies For Sacrificing Lives For Women’s Rights.”

The photo of Pelosi speaking comes from an April 20 press conference after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of three charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, according to its caption by the Associated Press. During her speech, Pelosi thanked Floyd for “sacrificing your life for justice,” a comment for which she received backlash, The Washington Post reported.

There is no record, however, of Pelosi thanking babies for sacrificing themselves for women’s rights. Check Your Fact searched Pelosi’s verified social media accounts and found no instances of her making the comment. A search of the congressional record as well as Pelosi’s press releases likewise made no mention of Pelosi thanking babies for such a thing.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the Facebook image originates from a satirical article published by the Babylon Bee, which describes itself as “the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims.” (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Say, ‘No Other Not Any Other Human Has Ever Been More Deserving Of What’s Coming For Them Than Is Matt Gaetz’?)

While the Babylon Bee clearly discloses the satirical nature of its articles, the Facebook post does not. Some Facebook users appear to have erroneously perceived the information as genuine.