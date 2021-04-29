FACT CHECK: Did 70 Lawyers For Dominion Voting Systems Try To Stop The Election Audit In Arizona?

An image shared on Facebook claims 70 lawyers for the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems tried to stop the election audit in Arizona.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence 70 lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems tried to stop the ongoing election audit in Arizona. A representative from the public relations firm hired by Dominion Voting Systems refuted the claim.

Fact Check:

The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate has initiated an audit of Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Arizona Republic. Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based firm contracted to oversee the audit, does not have apparent election experience, and its founder previously shared unsubstantiated claims about the November election results, the Associated Press reported.

An image alleges in an April 23 Facebook post that Dominion Voting Systems “got over 70 lawyers to try to stop” the audit of Maricopa County’s ballots.

The audit began April 23, according to The Washington Post. Prior audits of Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 election found the votes were accurately counted, and so did logic and accuracy tests of the voting machines conducted by the county, the Arizona Republic reported.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence to corroborate the Facebook post’s claim. Dominion Voting Systems maintains a “Legal Updates” page on its website that lists legal actions from the firm. There is no mention of a lawsuit to stop the audit on that page or in any of its press releases.

Major media organizations, as well as local media outlets, have covered the audit in Maricopa County. None appear to have reported about Dominion Voting Systems having 70 attorneys try to stop it.

“The claim is completely false,” Claire Bischoff of Hamilton Place Strategies, a public relations firm Dominion Voting Systems hired after the November election, said in an email to Check Your Fact.

The Arizona Democratic Party and the one Democratic member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors sued April 22 in an attempt to block the audit, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Did An Election Audit In Arizona Uncover ‘A Quarter Of A Million Illegal Votes’?)

While there is no indication Dominion Voting Systems had 70 lawyers attempt to stop the audit, the election technology company did release a statement about the firms involved in it.

“The firms selected to conduct this audit are beyond biased. Publicly-available information indicates the firms chosen for the Arizona effort are led by conspiracy theorists and QAnon supporters who have helped spread the Big Lie,” the April 1 statement reads. “Dominion supports forensic audits conducted by federally-accredited Voting System Test Labs – but this has already happened twice in Maricopa County. In addition to those successful audits, more than a thousand independent recounts and audits across the country since Election Day have all demonstrated the accuracy and reliability of Dominion voting systems.”

Dominion Voting Systems has filed defamation lawsuits against Fox News, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell, according to Forbes.