FACT CHECK: ‘I’m Sick Of People Saying Cops Need More Training’ – Did Ron DeSantis Make This Statement?

A post shared on Facebook attributes to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a lengthy statement that starts by saying, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of DeSantis making the comment. The remark was erroneously linked to DeSantis after an unofficial DeSantis fan Telegram channel posted the quote without attribution.

Fact Check:

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training,” the Facebook post credits DeSantis with saying. “You had 18 yrs to teach your kid it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings, and attack citizens!! Who failed who??”

There is no record, however, of DeSantis saying the quote. Check Your Fact searched his verified Twitter and Facebook accounts, but found no instance of DeSantis saying the comment attributed to him in the Facebook post. Nor did the remark appear in a search of ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets.

None of his office’s news releases include the statement either. Had DeSantis said he’s “sick of people saying cops need more training,” media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have.

“We have no record of the governor saying this,” DeSantis’ press secretary Cody McCloud told Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Chicago Police Fatally Shot A 15-Year-Old Boy On Aug. 9)

Check Your Fact found the comment in an August 2020 tweet from the verified account @KamVTV. Nowhere in the tweet is the statement attributed to the Florida governor, or anyone else.

The incorrect attribution may have originated from an April 25 Telegram post by the channel @RonDeSantisChannel, which included the same text as the tweet. While the channel uses DeSantis’ name and the same profile picture the governor uses for his verified Twitter account, its bio section clearly states, “This is a fan channel, not an official account.” DeSantis does not appear to have a verified Telegram channel.

DeSantis signed on April 19 the Combating Public Disorder Act, known as the “anti-riot bill,” which makes it a second-degree felony to destroy historical structures and requires Florida cities obtain state permission to make specified law enforcement budget cuts, among other provisions, according to The Hill. Civil rights groups and Democrats have criticized the law, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

In a June 1, 2020 statement issued after anti-police brutality demonstrations began in his state, DeSantis said Florida “has zero tolerance for violence, rioting & looting,” CBS 4 Miami reported.

“George Floyd’s murder was appalling, and the Minnesota perpetrators need to be brought to justice, but this cannot be used as a pretext for violence in our Florida communities,” he stated.