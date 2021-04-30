FACT CHECK: Did The BBC Air This Chyron Reporting Bobi Wine Will Be Sworn In As Uganda’s President?

An image shared on Facebook claims the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported musician and former Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine is set to be sworn in as Uganda’s president.

Verdict: False

BBC did not report Wine would be sworn in as Uganda’s president. The image of the man has been previously used as a meme format.

Fact Check:

Wine lost the 2021 Ugandan presidential election to long-time president Yoweri Museveni, according to CNN. The election commission stated Museveni won the election with over 58 percent of the vote, and Wine received over 34 percent, a fact Wine disputed, saying he had evidence of fraud, the outlet reported.

Now, an image on Facebook shows what appears to be a news anchor holding papers. A chyron at the bottom of the image includes the BBC logo as well as text reading, “BREAKING NEWS Uganda’s Bobi Wine Set To Be Sworn In Not Museveni.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden and Barack Obama Tweet, “#FreeBobWine”?)

The image, however, does not come from a BBC broadcast. A search of Grabien, a video clip editing service, turned up no results for a broadcast featuring the chyron. Check Your Fact also searched BBC’s website, but found no instances of the outlet reporting Wine is “set to be sworn in” as Uganda’s next president.

Rather, BBC News has previously reported that Wine lost the presidential election. The outlet also reported in February on Wine’s withdrawal of his challenge of the election results before the Ugandan Supreme Court on the grounds that he believed the judges were biased.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the photo of the man has been used in memes, including one shared in a 2015 HuffPost article and another shared on the art website DevianArt.

Museveni is set to be sworn into office for his sixth term as president on May 12, according to The East African.