FACT CHECK: Did Snapple Put ‘Trump Lost And The Election Was Not Stolen’ On Some Of Its Lids?

An image shared on Twitter and Facebook purportedly shows a Snapple “Real Fact” on the inside of a Snapple lid that reads, “Trump lost and the election was not stolen.”

Verdict: False

The image appears to be digitally altered. A spokesperson representing Snapple confirmed it is fake.

Snapple, a popular brand of tea and juice drinks, prints numbered "Real Facts" on the insides of its bottle caps.

Recently, social media users have been sharing a picture that appears to show the inside of a Snapple lid bearing “‘Real Fact’ 74,222,958,” which supposedly reads, “Trump lost and the election was not stolen.” The alleged “Real Fact” references former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him. In the image, additional text on the lid also urges consumers to “get all the ‘Real Facts’ at snapple.eu.”

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence to suggest the Snapple lid with “‘Real Fact’ 74,222,958” is real. The brand publishes the “Real Facts” that it prints on its bottle caps online, where users can search a database of the thousands of factoids using keywords. A search for Trump’s name turned up no matching Snapple “Real Fact.”

The expression about Trump, as well as the “Real Fact” number, appear to have been photoshopped onto the bottle lid. A reverse image search reveals that, in addition to Facebook and Twitter, the doctored image has circulated on Reddit in the subreddit “r/PoliticalHumor,” where several commenters referred to it as “photoshopped.”

“I’ve had confirmation back from the Snapple brand team that these are indeed fake images,” said Charlotte Sparling, a spokesperson representing the Snapple brand, in an email to Check Your Fact.