FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Indian Villagers Clashing With Authorities Attempting To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Indian villagers clashing with authorities who are attempting to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: False

The video shows villagers clashing with local authorities who attempted to break up a religious festival in India. There is no indication that the video has anything to do with COVID-19 vaccines.

Fact Check:

The 57-second video shows a group of people chasing away what appears to be a smaller number of police. Text inside the video reads, “In India villagers don’t want to take vaccine nor to get tested.”

“This is a video of people in India villagers running away from the injection,” one Facebook user sharing the clip said in part. “These people are very wiser most people in the USA who are lining up to take this demonic injection.” (RELATED: Has India’s Government Banned People From Posting About COVID-19 On Social Media?)

Yet, contrary to the post’s claim, there is no evidence the scene depicted in the video is related to COVID-19 vaccines. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact discovered the footage actually shows police attempting to break up a religious festival, also known as a “mela,” in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

The same video appears in an April 23 NDTV article that puts up the headline, “Watch: Cops Go To Stop Mela In Jharkhand Village, Thrashed With Sticks.” The article explains the pictured conflict occurred in Saraikela after the police, due to concerns about COVID-19 spread, attempted to disperse the crowd that had gathered for a religious festival.

India Today also covered the clash, reporting that eight people were arrested in connection to the incident. Neither NDTV nor India Today mention anything about the conflict between the authorities and villagers stemming from vaccination efforts.

India has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, according to CNN. On May 1, the country recorded over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases, setting a daily global case record, according to USA Today.

Since January 2020, India has reported over 23.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and some 254,000 deaths to the World Health Organization.