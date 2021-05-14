FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Hamas Rockets Landing In The Gaza Strip?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Hamas rockets landing in the Gaza Strip during recent violence between the organization and Israel.

Verdict: False

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2018, appears to show conflict in Syria, not in Israel or the Gaza Strip.

Fact Check:

Fighting between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic militant organization, has caused the deaths of dozens, according to The Associated Press. Israel has seen the worst violence between Jews and Arabs in decades as a result of the clashes, the outlet reported.

Now, a May 12 video on Facebook claims to show Hamas rockets landing in the Gaza Strip. “Hamas is bragging about firing 137 rockets at Israel in 5 minutes,” text accompanying the video reads. “It fired over 300 rockets so far.”

Hamas did say on May 12 that they fired 130 rockets at Israel, according to BBC News. The video, however, does not show Hamas rockets being fired into Israel or landing in the Gaza Strip. Through a reverse image search of key frames, Check Your Fact found the video posted on YouTube in July 2018, nearly three years before the current hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

A translation of the video’s title says it shows rockets being fired into Syria’s Daraa province by “Assad gangs.” (RELATED: Viral Image Links Rashida Tlaib’s Scarf To The ‘Islamic Terrorist State’)

The claim was also shared in a May 11 tweet sent by Ofir Gendelman, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who shared the video along with text reading, “Another video showing how Hamas is firing rockets at Israel from populated areas in the Gaza Strip.” Gendelman later deleted the tweet.

Raf Sanchez, a foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News, corrected the claim on Twitter, saying the video likely shows fighting in Syria.

“Netanyahu’s spokesman posted this video yesterday claiming it shows rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza. The video is actually several years old and appears to be from Syria,” Sanchez tweeted. “This has been pointed out dozens of times but the tweet still remains up.”