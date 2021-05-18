FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims To Show Photo Of Joe Biden And Jen Psaki

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden posing for a picture with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki with his hands on her chest.

Verdict: False

The image has been altered to include Psaki’s face and raise the placement of Biden’s hands. The original photo showed him and The Hill’s senior correspondent Amie Parnes, with his hands on her waist.

Fact Check:

In recent days, social media users have been sharing a photo that appears to show Biden and Psaki with the president’s hands allegedly on her chest.

One iteration of the image includes the text “So Let’s – Circle Back – to how YOU got your JOB – Jen Psaki,” while another version says, “We’re just gonna Circle Back to this one.” The phrase “circle back” seems to reference instances the White House press secretary has said she would “circle back” in response to some questions from reporters, a practice she mentioned in a briefing on Feb. 1.

In reality, the Facebook post doesn’t display a genuine photo of Psaki and Biden. The original photo, which can be found in Daily Mail and Click2Houston.com articles, shows Biden with his hands on Parnes’ waist. First Lady Jill Biden and current ABC News Executive Editorial Producer Chris Donovan also appear in the original.

In the doctored picture, Psaki’s face has been superimposed over Parnes’ face. The hands have been digitally moved higher as well. (RELATED: Did Jennifer Aniston Wear A ‘Handsy’ Joe Biden T-Shirt?)

Today reported in December 2013 that the photo showing Biden and Parnes was taken at the then-vice president’s annual holiday party that year and was found on Parnes’ Facebook page. Biden faced criticism at the time for the positioning of his hands in the picture.

Another manipulated version of the photo of Biden and Parnes previously circulated on social media. In that doctored iteration, Biden’s hands were moved higher, and a Wild Turkey Bourbon bottle was added to his pocket. It first appeared in a December 2013 article on the satire website World News Bureau.

Psaki served as White House communications director, deputy press secretary and State Department spokesperson under former President Barack Obama, the Associated Press reported. She said in a May 6 interview that she thought someone else would take over as White House press secretary in about a year, adding that she had agreed to assume the role for a roughly one-year period, according to CNN Business.