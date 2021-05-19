FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Kristen Stewart Wearing A Scarf Given To her By A Palestinian Fan?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show actress Kristen Stewart wearing a scarf she received from a Palestinian fan who died in an Israeli attack.

Verdict: False

The image has been altered to include the scarf. There is no record as of press time of her making any public statement about the Israeli-Hamas conflict currently unfolding in the Middle East.

Fact Check:

For over a week, Israeli military forces and Palestinian militant group Hamas have been fighting, leaving at least 10 Israelis and at least 212 Palestinians dead, according to The New York Times. Several celebrities, including Gal Gadot and Bella Hadid, have posted on social media about the violence, according to Al Jazeera.

Now, a post on Facebook claims “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart has also commented on the conflict. The post features a picture of Stewart wearing what appears to be a black-and-white checkered keffiyeh, a type of scarf sometimes associated with Palestinian nationalism.

“Two years ago, I got this scarf as a gift from one of my Palestinian fans, now I shocked when I knew that he died by Israilian (sic) attack,” the photo’s caption reads. “Stop killing Palestinian people. Enough is Enough.”

There is, however, no evidence that Stewart posted this image or made the comment attributed to her. While there are several verified fan pages for Stewart on Facebook and Instagram, Stewart does not appear to have any of her own official social media accounts. Nor are there any credible reports of Stewart publicly commenting on the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

A reverse image search of the picture of Stewart shared on Facebook reveals it has been digitally altered. The original photo, which shows Stewart without a scarf around her neck, was shared by the South China Morning Post in a 2020 article bearing the headline: “From blasting Donald Trump on SNL to dating Dylan Meyer, why Underwater star Kristen Stewart is an LGBTQ+ icon.”

The claim Stewart posted the photo and caption appears to stem from a verified Facebook user who used Stewart’s name and a picture of her for the profile picture, according to Egyptian media outlet Ahram Online. The account’s edit history revealed it was created in 2013 under the name Sean Porter but frequently changed its name, the outlet reported. The Facebook account has since been taken down.