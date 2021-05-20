FACT CHECK: Did Chelsea Clinton Tweet, ‘Just Because Your Skin Is White Doesn’t Mean You Have To Be White’?

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton sent a tweet saying that having white skin “doesn’t mean you have to BE white.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Chelsea Clinton sending the tweet. Her spokesperson confirmed the tweet is “fake.”

Fact Check:

The Facebook post shows what appears to be a screen grab of a tweet sent on May 8 from Chelsea Clinton’s verified Twitter account. “Lesson Number Two From Racial Rehab today,” the alleged tweet reads. “Just because your skin IS white doesn’t mean you have to BE white. #wordsofwisdom.”

The tweet, however, is not a genuine remark from Chelsea Clinton. Check Your Fact searched her verified Twitter account, but found no matching tweet. The purported tweet in the image is marked as being sent via “Twitter for Android,” but all of Chelsea Clinton’s tweets from May 2021 were posted using Twitter for iPhone or the Twitter WebApp, further adding to the claim’s dubiousness.

Had Chelsea Clinton actually sent the tweet attributed to her in the Facebook post, media outlets likely would have covered it, yet none have.

“I can confirm this is fake and Chelsea never tweeted it,” a spokesperson for Chelsea Clinton told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Did Rachel Maddow Tweet That Hillary Clinton Died In 2016?)

Chelsea Clinton has previously discussed race issues on social media. In a May 3 Twitter thread, she said Oregon State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum “has the power to topple” a 1934 state law permitting felony convictions through 10-2 or 11-1 jury votes, Oregon Live reported.

Today, state leaders should be taking every opportunity to use their power to end systemic racism. It is not enough to denounce it when you have the power to end it. Oregon’s AG Ellen Rosenblum @ORDOJ has the power to topple a racist law. And she must. pic.twitter.com/lb16vETRBS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 3, 2021

“Today, state leaders should be taking every opportunity to use their power to end systemic racism,” the tweet reads. “It is not enough to denounce it when you have the power to end it. Oregon’s AG Ellen Rosenblum @ORDOJ has the power to topple a racist law. And she must.”