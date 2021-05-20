FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show George W. Bush’s Daughter Wearing A Hijab

A post shared on Facebook claims to show former President George W. Bush’s daughter wearing a hijab, suggesting she converted to Islam.

Verdict: False

The woman in the photo is not one of George W. Bush’s daughters.

Fact Check:

The image shows a fair-skinned woman wearing a blue hijab. Also included in the meme is a smaller picture of George W. Bush, along with text that reads, “President George W. Bush Daughter Accepted Islam.” It attempts to claim the pictured woman is one of his daughters, who it suggests converted to Islam.

George W. Bush has twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, according to the George W. Bush Presidential Library. Neither of his daughters, however, are pictured in the meme. (RELATED: Did This Indian Outlet Falsely Report That Greta Thunberg Is A Muslim Woman?)

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that picture of the woman was likely taken from a 2014 video posted on YouTube, titled, “Romanian Woman Converting to Islam Emotional – January 2014.” The woman in the video appears to be the same woman in the meme being shared online.

A comparison of the woman in the video and photos of George W. Bush’s daughters shows the woman in the hijab does not closely resemble either Hager or Barbara Pierce Bush. Check Your Fact was unable to identify the woman in the video.

There is also no evidence either of George W. Bush’s daughters have converted to Islam. If one had done so, media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have. Hager has previously said, according to People Magazine, that she goes to the same church as NBC News’ Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, indicating she is not Muslim. A search of Hager’s verified Twitter account did not turn up any tweets of her saying she had converted to Islam.

While it is unclear if Barbara Pierce Bush identifies with any particular religious institution, she did get married in 2018 at the Bush family’s Walker Point compound in Maine, according to ABC 13 News. Photos from the wedding show she did not wear a hijab.