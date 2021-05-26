FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Cairo Tower Lit With The Colors Of The Palestinian Flag?

An image shared on Facebook over 1,000 times allegedly shows the Cairo Tower in Egypt lit with the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Verdict: False

The Palestinian flag has been edited into a picture of the Cairo Tower building. The unaltered version, which dates back to 2010, shows purple lights.

Fact Check:

Over 240 people in Hamas-controlled Gaza and at least 13 people in Israel died during the violent 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict this month, Reuters reported. Some Arab countries in the region have condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, according to The New York Times.

An image being shared online allegedly shows Egypt lighting up Cairo Tower with the red, green, white and black of the Palestinian flag in solidarity. The caption of this particular May 18 Facebook post reads, “Cairo Tower today is decorated with the flag of beloved Palestine. Long live Egypt, long live Palestine.”

A reverse image search reveals the picture has been photoshopped. There is no Palestinian flag visible in the original photo that was uploaded to Wikimedia Commons in 2010. Rather, it depicts the tower decorated with evenly-spaced purple lights at night.

Check Your Fact also didn’t find any news reports about the Cairo Tower building being lit up like a Palestinian flag on May 18 or any other date during the Israel-Hamas conflict this month. (RELATED: Does This Image Show The Great Sphinx Covered In Snow In Egypt?)

This isn’t the first time a doctored image of an Egyptian attraction has gone viral in connection to this month’s conflict between Israel and Hamas. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo that falsely claimed to show the Palestinian flag projected onto Egypt’s Great Pyramids of Giza.