FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Palestinian Girl Killed During The Israel-Hamas Conflict?

A post shared on Facebook claims to show a Palestinian girl who was killed in the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Verdict: False

The photo of the girl is from 2018. There is no indication she was killed in an airstrike in Palestinian territory in 2021.

Fact Check:

Clashes between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began on May 10, and killed at least 248 Palestinians and 13 Israelis, Reuters reported. A ceasefire took effect early May 21, according to the outlet.

Some social media users have been sharing an image containing two photos: one of a large fire coming out the top of a building, and one of a young girl. Check Your Fact blurred the girl’s face for privacy reasons.

“She has been killed in today’s strikes on gaza like many innocent children and families, they are targeting kids and civilians homes,” the May 15 Facebook post reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Turkish Army In Palestinian Territory?)

While the image of the fire does, according to Getty Images, show the aftermath of a May 14 Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, there is no indication the girl in the photo was killed in the airstrike. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image of the girl was shared on Instagram in December 2018. The location of the photo is set to Moscow, Russia.

The girl also appears in another public Instagram post shared by the same account on May 15, the day the Facebook post was shared, with the location tagged at the Moscow Zoo. There is no evidence she was in Palestinian territory during the Israel-Hamas fighting this month.

This is not the first time misinformation about the conflict between Israel and Hamas has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked several claims from the violence, including a video that falsely alleges to show the Turkish military entering Palestinian territory and a video that baselessly claims to show members of Hamas pretending to be dead.