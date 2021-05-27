FACT CHECK: Did A Dominion Voting Systems Whistleblower Say 3.8 Million Votes Were Switched To Joe Biden?

An image shared on Facebook over 1,800 times claims a whistleblower from Dominion Voting Systems came forward and said the firm switched 3.8 million votes to President Joe Biden in the November election.

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence of a Dominion Voting Systems whistleblower coming forward with such a claim. Baseless allegations about Dominion Voting Systems machines switching votes have been circulating since November 2020.

Fact Check:

The May 22 Facebook post reads: “A whistleblower inside Dominion Voting Systems has come forward. Claims software company changed 3.8 Million votes, stealing election for Biden. There are now 3 that have come forward. Crazy Huh!? There are NOW ‘3’ who’ve come forward!” The post seemingly attributes the claim to a May 21 post on the social media platform Clouthub by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani has previously claimed that Dominion Voting Systems flipped votes from former President Donald Trump to Biden, saying, “when you pressed down Biden, you got Trump, and when you pressed down Trump you got Biden,” according to The New York Times. Check Your Fact searched Giuliani’s Clouthub account but found no mention of a Dominion Voting Systems whistleblower in his publicly available posts.

A search of Giuliani’s Twitter account did not yield any results for the whistleblower allegation, either. Nor did a search of ProPublica’s archive of Giuliani’s deleted tweets from November 2018 to January 2021. (RELATED: Fact-Checking My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’ Election Fraud Special)

Check Your Fact didn’t find any record in national news reports of a supposed third whistleblower from Dominion Voting Systems coming forward and saying 3.8 million votes had been switched. Other fact-checkers have also debunked the claim.

“We don’t know the source, or the alleged substantiation behind this anonymous claim,” Kay Stimson, Dominion Voting Systems’ Vice President for Government Affairs, told Check Your Fact in an email. “It seems like yet another attempt to drum up false hope that there is ‘new information’ to support false claims which have been widely debunked for months.”

The baseless claim that Dominion Voting Systems machines switched votes to Biden has been circulating since November 2020. In a joint November 2020 statement, the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council said there is “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Dominion Voting Systems includes a page on its website addressing viral claims about the 2020 election. The election technology firm states there that claims of its voting machines switching votes are “baseless” and “have been debunked by election officials, subject matter experts and third-party fact checkers.”

The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security also issued a joint statement in March stating claims that foreign governments changed vote counts and owned election infrastructure “were not credible.”