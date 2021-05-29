FACT CHECK: No, Maxine Waters Did Not Introduce A Bill To Rename Memorial Day ‘George Floyd Day’

A post shared on Facebook claims Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters introduced a bill to change Memorial Day to “George Floyd Day.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Waters introducing legislation to rename Memorial Day to “George Floyd Day.”

A jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of George Floyd, NPR reported. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, 2020, the date Memorial Day fell on last year, according to The New York Times.

Now, some social media users are sharing a post claiming, “Maxine Waters just introduced a bill to re-name Memorial Day George Floyd Day.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Kneeling Down To ‘Plead With’ George Floyd’s Son?)

Contrary to the post’s claim, Waters hasn’t introduced a bill to change the name of Memorial Day to “George Floyd Day.” No record of her introducing legislation to that effect can be found in the congressional record or elsewhere on Congress.gov. The supposed bill isn’t mentioned on Waters’ House website or in any of her social media posts either.

Had Waters introduced a bill to rename Memorial Day to “George Floyd Day,” national media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet none have.

Waters is a co-sponsor of the 2021 George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed in the House on March 3, according to Congress.gov. The act’s summary says it “lowers the criminal intent standard” for federally-prosecuted law enforcement misconduct convictions and “limits qualified immunity as a defense to liability in a private civil action against a law enforcement officer.”

When questioned about the possibility of not including an end to qualified immunity for law enforcement in the bill during a May 23 MSNBC appearance, Waters said she was “not giving up” on ending the doctrine.