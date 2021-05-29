FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Turkish Military Convoys Entering Palestinian Territories In May 2021?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Turkish military convoys entering Palestinian territories.

Verdict: False

The video splices together two separate videos taken in Russia and Syria. The footage has no connection to the May 2021 Israel-Hamas conflict.

Fact Check:

Earlier this month, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had a violent 11-day conflict in which at least 248 Palestinians and 13 Israelis died, according to Reuters. Israel’s airstrikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza were condemned by several countries in the region, including Turkey, per The New York Times.

Social users have recently been sharing a video they claim shows Turkish military forces entering Palestinian territories in May 2021. The caption of one Facebook post, viewed over 21,000 times, reads in part, “Turkey Army arrival in Palestine #turkey army in #palestine #ALLAHOAKBAR #Allahmdulillah #Victory.”

In reality, the footage splices together two separate videos posted online in 2019 and 2020. Neither video is related to the Israel-Hamas conflict that occurred this month. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Turkish Army In Palestinian Territory?)

The Facebook video’s roughly first 48 seconds actually shows Turkish forces withdrawing from an outpost in Syria. AFP Fact Check and AFP stringers found the footage on a Syrian opposition YouTube channel, where it was posted in October 2020 with the title roughly translating to “Turkish forces reach Jabal Al-Zawiya after their withdrawal from the Morek point.”

Reuters reported about the Turkish troops withdrawing from the Morek outpost in October 2020. Morek is located in northwestern Syria.

The second portion of footage in the spliced-together Facebook video shows Russian military vehicles driving down a street a few years ago. It was shared on YouTube in May 2019, a reverse image search of key frames revealed. The translated title of the YouTube video reads, “Military equipment on the streets of Moscow 2019 (rehearsal for the Victory Parade).”

In May 2019, Russia held its annual military parade in Moscow to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, ABC News reported. Photos from the 2019 Victory Day parade available on the Getty Images and Reuters Pictures websites show Russian military vehicles bearing the same insignias on the sides as those that appear in the second portion of the Facebook footage.

No credible media reports of the Turkish military entering Palestinian territory in May 2021 could be found as of press time. In recent days, Check Your Fact has debunked other images and videos purported to show Turkish forces in Palestinian territory during the 2021 Israel-Hamas conflict.