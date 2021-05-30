FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Georgia Recently ‘Flipped To Trump’

A post shared on Facebook claims Georgia, a state President Joe Biden won in the 2020 election, has recently “flipped to Trump.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results have “flipped to Trump.” Georgia’s deputy secretary of state refuted the claim.

Fact Check:

Since the November election, there have been numerous viral claims about election fraud on social media, many of which Check Your Fact found to be baseless. (RELATED: There Have Been A Lot Of Allegations Of Election Fraud, We Looked Into Them)

This particular May 26 Facebook post alleges Georgia “has flipped to Trump” and the results were set “to be announced Friday.” Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Facebook user cites The Frog News Network, a right-wing blog, as the source of the claim.

Another Facebook post making the claim that appears to have since been deleted linked in the comments section to a YouTube video in which members of The Frog News Network alleged NBC News and MSNBC reported that Georgia was going to decertify the 2020 election results and declare former President Donald Trump the winner. Check Your Fact found no mention of such reporting on the websites of MSNBC or NBC News.

There are also no press releases about Georgia’s presidential election results being decertified or flipped to Trump on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. The 2020 election results available on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website show Biden as winning the state.

When asked about the claim, Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s deputy secretary of state, said in an email to Check Your Fact: “There is zero truth to that. While our office is staffed by conservatives and disappointed by the results, we stand by Georgia’s counties’ certified results which have been audited twice back in November.”

The state’s election results were first certified by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Nov. 20, 2020, according to Politico. On Dec. 7 last year, they were recertified after a recount affirmed Biden’s win, The New York Times reported.

The viral claim may be connected to news that, according to CNN, a judge ruled earlier this month that absentee ballots in Georgia’s Fulton County could be unsealed for a group of plaintiffs to review as part of a lawsuit alleging fraud. That potential ballot review was paused after Fulton County filed motions asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported May 27.

Raffensperger has frequently pushed back on claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, local outlet 11 Alive reported. He expressed some support for the absentee ballot review in Fulton County, saying that he has “encouraged Georgians who have concerns about the elections in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues,” according to The New York Times.

“It’s really the process of civic engagement. Let the citizens have an open, transparent process in which other sets of eyeballs can verify what’s already been verified,” Raffensperger told The New York Times.