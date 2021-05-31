FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Lunar And Solar Eclipse Between Russia And Canada?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a lunar and solar eclipse between Russia and Canada.

Verdict: False

The video was created with computer generated images. It does not show footage of a real event.

Fact Check:

The 35-second video shared on Facebook, titled “Actual Footage of Lunar & Solar Eclipse,” shows what appears to be footage of a massive moon quickly rising through a sun-lit sky before it temporarily blocks out the sun’s light.

“Imagine sitting in this place during the day(in between Russia and Canada in Arctic) when the moon appears in this big size for 30 seconds and after blocking the Sun for 5 seconds disappears.” reads the video’s caption. “Glory to God for his creation.”

The video does not, however, show a real solar and lunar eclipse happening at the same time. Through a reverse image search of key frames, Check Your Fact found the footage in a May 17 TikTok video shared by user @aleksey__nz. The user identifies himself as Aleksey Patrev on his other social media accounts and describes himself as a “CG artist,” someone who creates computer generated images and visuals, on his Instagram account.

Patrev confirmed to AFP Fact Check that he created the video using a series of digital tools and programs. Other videos on his TikTok account also appear to show computer generated moons and planets, including one that shows the moon exploding. (RELATED: Do Neil Armstrong’s Space Boots Not Match A Footprint He Left On The Moon?)

It does not appear to be possible for a solar and lunar eclipse to occur at the same time. A solar eclipse requires the moon to be between the Earth and the sun, while a lunar eclipse requires the Earth to be between the moon and the sun, according to NASA,