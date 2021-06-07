FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Wear His Pants Backwards During His Speech At The North Carolina GOP Convention?

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump wore his pants backwards during a speech at the recent North Carolina Republican Party convention.

Verdict: False

Trump did not wear his pants backwards during his Saturday speech. The pants fly was visible on the front of his trousers, according to photos and video from the event.

Fact Check:

At the North Carolina GOP convention in Greenville, Trump gave a roughly 90-minute speech on Saturday in which, according to The Washington Post, he repeated false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Social media users have since shared video clips from the event, claiming the former president wore his pants backwards during his speech. The caption of one Facebook post reads, “Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I’m wrong.”

A Check Your Fact review of photos from the June 5 event found that Trump did not wear his pants backwards. There is a pants fly visible on the front of his trousers in Reuters pictures of Trump onstage. Photos available on Getty Images clearly show it as well.

While the pants Trump donned during the speech did appear to be wrinkled, there is also no indication in footage posted by Fox Charlotte, WCNC and C-SPAN that he was wearing his pants backwards. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Swallowing A Fly On Fox News?)

The inaccurate claim went viral on Twitter over the weekend. One tweet making the claim has garnered over 14,100 likes to date, while another has received over 79,900 likes.