FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Joe Biden Has Been Impeached In Connection To COVID-19 Vaccines For China

A viral Facebook post claims President Joe Biden has been impeached in connection to COVID-19 vaccines for China.

Verdict: False

The House of Representatives has not impeached Biden. The video in the Facebook post makes no mention of Biden facing impeachment.

Fact Check:

The title and caption of June 7 Facebook post allege Biden got a “BRUTAL impeachment after his ‘v.accine for China’ FOOL.” The post includes several video clips from the conservative outlet Newsmax. (RELATED: Did Germany Send China A Bill For ‘Coronavirus Damages’?)

In May, the Biden administration said it would support a World Trade Organization proposal to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to increase global vaccine supply, The Los Angeles Times reported. A concern that waiving the protections could potentially harm the U.S.’s position within the biomedical industry in relation to China and other countries has been expressed by some pharmaceutical firms and politicians, according to Reuters.

There is no evidence the U.S. House of Representatives, which is granted the sole power of impeachment in the Constitution, has impeached Biden. A review of the congressional record and bills available on Congress.gov shows no instances of the House taking up or voting on articles of impeachment against the president.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did announce on Jan. 21 that she had submitted articles of impeachment against Biden. However, the resolution has no cosponsors and has not had action taken on it since March, according to Congress.gov. When she announced the move, media outlets reported that it was unlikely to move forward, as the Democrats control the House and Senate.

The video accompanying the Facebook post does not mention Biden facing impeachment at any point. Topics discussed in the video clips include emails from White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci being released through the Freedom of Information Act, a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and infrastructure.