FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A May 29 March In London Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a May 29 march in London in protest of COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Verdict: False

The footage, which is from March 2019, depicts a protest pushing for a new vote on Brexit.

Fact Check:

Thousands of people marched in London on May 29 to protest COVID-19 vaccine passports and lockdowns, according to The Guardian. Hundreds of those protesters also stormed the city’s Westfield shopping center and remained inside for about 30 minutes before police removed them, the outlet reported.

The U.K.’s Cabinet Office had been conducting a review into vaccine passport use, specifically for entering crowded places like nightclubs and sporting events, according to ABC News. The U.K. National Health Service (NHS) app was updated to serve as a vaccine passport, recording when a user had received 2 vaccine doses, the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust said.

Now, a video shared June 2 on Facebook shows a continuous aerial shot moving along various London streets filled with crowds of thousands of people, while text in the footage identifies locations like Parliament Square, Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park. A BBC logo is displayed in the top-left corner of the video. “Freedom March London 29/05/21,” text accompanying the video reads.

The video does not, in fact, show footage from the May 29 march in London. Through a reverse image search of key frames, Check Your Fact found the same footage published by BBC News on March 23, 2019, with the title: “Brexit: Aerial footage of massive People’s Vote march.”(RELATED: Did Anthony Fauci Say 40-50% Of CDC And FDA Employees Refuse To Take The COVID-19 Vaccine?)

The March 23, 2019, People’s Vote march was held in support of a second referendum on Brexit, the U.K.’s impending departure from the European Union, CNN reported. U.K. citizens had voted in favor of Brexit by a 51.9% to 48.1% margin in a 2016 referendum, according to Bloomberg. The efforts to keep the U.K. in the E.U. were unsuccessful, and the country ultimately left on Jan. 31 2020, The New York Times reported.

The Telegraph reported May 30 that plans to mandate the use of vaccine passports were scrapped in the U.K., though a government official told Reuters a final decision had not yet been made.