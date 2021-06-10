FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Volcano Erupting In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a volcano erupting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo recently.

Verdict: False

The video shows a volcano in Iceland, not the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fact Check:

The 14-second video, which has been viewed over 800 times, captures molten lava bursting and flowing from the top of a blackened rock formation. The Facebook title accompanying the footage reads, “Volcano eruption in Goma Congo.”

Mount Nyiragongo erupted in Congo May 22, killing at least 31 people, according to CNN. The nearby city of Goma was partially evacuated after earthquakes rocked the city following the volcanic eruption, Reuters reported.

The video, however, does not depict the eruption at Mount Nyiragongo. A close examination of the footage reveals the Instagram handle @joe_shutter is visible in the bottom left-hand corner. Joe Shutter, a photographer who, according to his website, is based in Iceland, initially shared the video on his Instagram account in late March, about two months before the Mount Nyiragongo eruption.

The caption of his video states it was taken in Iceland. Other pictures and videos of Icelandic volcanic eruptions can be found on his Instagram.

“Iceland eruption as seen by @joe_shutter,” reads Shutter’s caption, which goes on to explain it was taken by a drone. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Tsunami Hitting China During The Coronavirus Pandemic?)

“Definitely not shot in Congo,” said Shutter in an email to Check Your Fact when asked about the video. “Shot by me in Iceland. Used without my permission everywhere to ‘pray’ for Congo. Some people have even cropped out my watermark.”

CNN published photos and footage taken during the Mount Nyiragongo eruption.