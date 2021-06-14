FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Bob Dylan And John Lennon Together?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows musicians Bob Dylan and John Lennon together.

Verdict: False

The image combines two separate photos. The picture of Dylan was taken in London, while the photo of Lennon was taken in Germany.

Fact Check:

Lennon, a member of the Beatles, wrote popular songs such as “Come Together” and “In My Life” with his bandmate Paul McCartney. Dylan is a singer and songwriter whose songs have had a significant impact on the music industry, according to CNN.

In recent weeks, social media users have been sharing an image that allegedly shows Lennon and Dylan together. One Facebook page alleged it was taken in 1965. (RELATED: ‘Once Given, Never Forgotten’ – Did John Lennon Write This Quote About Love?)

The image is actually a composite of two separate pictures, a reverse image search revealed. The photos were also taken in two different countries, according to their captions.

The picture of Lennon can be found on Getty Images, where the caption states it shows him and McCartney at a concert in the German city of Essen. Photographer Robert Whitaker took the photo in June 1966, according to the caption.

“Paul McCartney (left) and John Lennon (1940 – 1980) backstage before a concert at the Grugahalle in Essen during the German leg of the Beatles’ final world tour, 25th June 1966,” reads the caption.

The picture of Dylan appears on the stock photo website Alamy and, according to its caption, was taken at the Mayfair Hotel in London, England. The same image can be found on the website PictorialPress.com, which credits photographer Tony Gale with taking it. In the edited composite being shared online, Dylan has been flipped.

Dylan and Lennon met a few times in the 60s, according to The Atlantic. On his 2012 album “Tempest,” Dylan included a song honoring Lennon titled “Roll On John,” which Rolling Stone described as “loving” and “mystical.”