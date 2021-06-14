FACT CHECK: No, George Soros Did Not Die On June 10

An image shared on Instagram claims billionaire George Soros died on June 10.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence George Soros died June 10.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post shares what appears to be a June 10 screen grab from the online forum 4chan. The screen grab shows a photo of George Soros along with text that reads, “George Soros died 2 hours ago. Won’t be in the news until tomorrow.” George Soros is the founder and Chair of the Open Society Foundations, and his son Alexander Soros is the deputy chair, according to its website.

There is no evidence George Soros died June 10. A search of the Open Society Foundations’ website and social media posts turned up no announcement of George Soros’ death. Nor was there any mention of George Soros’ death on his son’s social media posts.

Additionally, on June 11, the day after the 4chan post appeared, George Soros sent a tweet about the death of Vera Institute of Justice co-founder Herb Sturz. The institute said Sturz died on June 10.

I mourn the passing of Herb Sturz, a great friend and wonderful person who had an enormous impact on the work of criminal justice reform and open society. https://t.co/7Ph8VBiad6 — George Soros (@georgesoros) June 11, 2021

Had George Soros died on June 10, media outlets certainly would have reported on it, yet an internet search by Check Your Fact turned up no obituaries from major news organizations. (RELATED: Did 163 Paid Protesters File A Lawsuit Against George Soros For Not Paying Their Bail?)

This is not the first time Soros has been the subject of a baseless claim. Check Your Fact previously corrected false claims that he owns voting technology firm Smartmatic, has been banned from entering six different countries and was arrested for “election interference” in Philadelphia.