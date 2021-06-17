FACT CHECK: Did The Israel Defense Forces Send This Disparaging Tweet About India?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disparaging India.

Verdict: False

There is no record of the IDF sending this tweet. It appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a screen grab of a May 15 tweet from the IDF’s verified Twitter account, @IDF. “India stand with Israel?” reads the alleged tweet. “Who ask you to support us? Even a cents your country can’t effort to settle-up a pandemic covid-19 in your country. Stop dreaming in a day time.”

The alleged tweet was sent in the middle of an 11-day violent conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The tweet appears to be alluding to the conflict, as well as the difficulties India has faced in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. The country was hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic and recently reported the highest daily death toll out of any country, according to The New York Times.

The post does not, however, show a genuine tweet from the IDF. Check Your Fact searched IDF’s verified Twitter account, but found no instances of the tweet in the Facebook post. Archived screen grabs of the IDF’s Twitter page from May 15, the day the purported tweet was sent, likewise show no matching tweet.

“Completely false,” an IDF spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email, when asked about the tweet. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Footage Of The May 2021 Israel-Hamas Conflict?)

India has relied on Israeli arm sales for decades, often spending more than $1 billion a year on Israeli weapons, according to Defense News. India’s permanent representative to the U.N. did, however, declare the country’s support for the “just Palestinian cause” during the recent fighting between Hamas and the IDF, according to the Times of India.